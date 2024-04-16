Stacey L. Holman is a Harlem-based filmmaker who is a proud graduate of Dillard University in New Orleans and the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Film Program.

She has directed and/or produced a number of award-winning projects including an episode of the 2018 PBS series Reconstruction: America After the Civil War hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

She was a producer on the critically acclaimed documentary Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, and she was an Associate Producer on the Emmy award-winning film Freedom Riders.

Stacey was also Coordinating Producer for the Peabody Award-winning documentary Freedom Summer, and she was Co-Producer on Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band.

Her documentary Dressed Like Kings — filmed in Johannesburg, South Africa — garnered the Tribeca Film Festival All Access Award and aired on the WORLD Channel as part of the AfroPoP Shorts Program. And, for more than 10 years Stacey has taught future filmmakers at The City College of New Yorkand MFA candidates at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, NJ.

Stacey came across our radar when she joined us on Gulf Coast Life to talk about the new four-part PBS documentary series, Gospel, which she was Series Producer & Director of, alongside her collaborator Shayla Harris.

