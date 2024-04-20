Jason Crosser is owner and operator of 8-bit Hall of Fame, where he buys, sells, and trades video games, consoles, collectables, accessories, trading cards, pro-wrestling memorabilia, and vinyl albums, figurines. In 2022, hurricane Ian destroyed his store and more than $2 million of inventory, but the store reopened and Jason is back doing what he loves.

