Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public. It features conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions. Audacious is a three time Gracie Award winner — the Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

She was a recipient of The Advocate's Champions of Pride 2021 as an "unsung hero who is making inroads for LGBTQ+ people in their fields of work and in their communities every day despite the risks or challenges."

She is also the host of Other People's Poems — an event during which people share one poem they love that they didn’t write. Those who have their poems memorized win a loofah.

Chion is also a certified judge with the International Chili Society, and her bio says a "proud homeowner in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood, where she cares deeply and enthusiastically for her pollinator and veggie gardens, four chickens, Russian honey bees, her cat Whiskey, and her also-Russian dog named Gray."

