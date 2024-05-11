David Mayfield is the front man of The David Mayfield Parade. He's played in Cadillac Sky, and alongside The Avett Brothers and Mumford & Sons. David grew up playing bass and touring in a bus with his family’s bluegrass band. He started collecting national awards while still a teen for his dexterity on guitar and mandolin.

He sat down with us in February of 2020 while he was in town to play a show at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers.

