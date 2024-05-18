Tim McGeary is a singer-songwriter who grew up in New Jersey who now calls Naples home. He started out in the New York club scene playing at CBGB's, Trax, and Danceteria. In 1982 he was signed to A&M records with the band The Rescue — they were together for two years and opened for the likes of Duran Duran, Billy Idol, Simple Minds, Missing Persons, and Stray Cats.

Tim has also recorded three solo albums, the first two under the name "Wonderful Johnson" called "Authentic Memphis Samich" and "12" and the third under his own name called "Second Hand Saint." In early 2024 he produced and performed on the Robert Paul Band’s “Lucky Number Seven.”

His songs have been featured on the TV shows Smallville, One Tree Hill, and Glory Days, and the movies Girl Got Moe, The Knowers, and In Mysterious Ways. In 2019 his song "When We Fight" was in the film "American Confederate."

And his songs have been recorded by artists including William Shatner and Jeff Cook on their album "Why Not Me" with the song called "Wrong Number." His song "Trouble in Love" was song of the year at the 2018 Josie Awards in the ‘Country Pop by a Duo’ category for the band Cash Creek.

Alongside music, Tim is a retired firefighter/paramedic/flight medic in Collier County. He was deployed to New York City following the September 11th attack and to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

