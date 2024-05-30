Dr. Fredara Hadley is a professor of ethnomusicology at Juilliard in New York City. She teaches courses on ethnomusicology, jazz history and African American music - and her research focuses on the diverse musical legacies and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Fredara earned her undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, her master’s from Clark-Atlanta University in Atlanta, and her PhD in ethnomusicology from Indiana University.

Dr. Hadley’s commentary is featured in several documentaries including the recently released PBS series, "Gospel" and the 2021 series "The Black Church” — both hosted by Professor Henry Louis Gates.

Fredara comes our way via episode 318 guest, Stacey Holman, who was Series Producer & Director of the series Gospel.

