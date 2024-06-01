April James

Dr. April Lynn James is a classically trained soprano who received her PhD from Harvard University. Her book, “The Tenth Muse: How Maria Antonia Advanced the Pastoral Opera” was published in August of 2023.

She says while she grew up taking vitamins and doing yoga, it wasn’t until her doctoral studies when she began her holistic wellness journey in earnest, in order to heal from stress induced weight gain, depression, and tendonitis. What she refers to as her “Decade of Awfulness” following graduate school took her further along this path, leading to encounters with her guardian angel, Madison Hatta, Sonneteer, with whom she continues to collaborate in creating poetry and Wonderland-inspired Whimsical Things. She says her mission is to bring joy and inspiration to the world through performances, presentations, publications and products.

Madison has appeared at NYC’s Boundless Tales Poetry Reading Series, Cornelia Street Café & La MaMa Experimental Theatre, and at Philadelphia’s Mt. Airy Art Garage. A “Madisonnet” or two have appeared in the pages of the Knight Letter, the magazine of the Lewis Carroll Society of North America. April Lynn James, PhD considers Madison to be her spirit guide, guardian angel, muse and/ or alter ego. Together, they have crafted well over 200 “Madisonnets."

