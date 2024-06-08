Dave!Ja!Vu! (AKA Dave McMahan)

Dave McMahan — best known by his stage name Dave!Ja!Vu! — grew up in Cape Coral, Florida where he and his younger sibling, Cody, were raised by their father.

Dave originally aspired to be a teacher and earned his Bachelors in English Literature from University of Central Florida, but he says music became his calling. He's now one of the prominent names in Southwest Florida's local music scene, taking the stage as Dave!Ja!Vu!, a one-man acoustic guitar and harmonica playing folk punk band. Fueled by DIY punk energy, Dave records all of his own albums and handmakes his own merch. He describes himself as a "silly high energy performer" that doesn’t take himself too seriously.

