This episode originally aired on Oct. 2, 2021.

Doug Berman was Executive Producer of Car Talk; and he is creator and "Benevolent Overlord" of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

A two-time Peabody Award-winning producer, Doug began his career in news while still in college, serving as a production assistant for NPR's All Things Considered and Morning Edition. It was at WBUR that Doug met and became friends with Tom & Ray Magliozzi brothers, who were doing a local call-in show. He produced a pilot for them, and that became the first episode of Car Talk.

In the late 90s, after Car Talk proved there was an audience for such silliness on NPR, Doug was asked to create another show to pair with Car Talk and so Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! was born. These days he’s Wait Wait’s “Benevolent Overlord.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.