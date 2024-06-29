Ken Wells is vice president and general manager of Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant. His family has owned Cabbage Key since 1976 — and Tarpon Lodge since 1999. As a young boy he collected and sold shells to visitors out of a cardboard stand along Cabbage Key’s shoreline.

In October of 2023, Ken was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer at the age 44. He turned to making music as an emotional outlet amid the physical and emotional battles that overwhelmed his life.

He says that experience taught him the crucial need for cancer patients to tend to both their physical health and mental health, and so he established the “Ken Wells: The War on Cancer Fund” to help others who lack resources to navigate their personal cancer journeys through financial assistance for medical treatment, and for mental well-being through counseling or finding emotional outlets like he found with making music.

