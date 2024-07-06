CLAY is a Los Angeles-based alt-pop musical artist who says she makes music as a vessel for healing and connection. She was born and raised in San Francisco, and says her upbringing has informed her passion for social justice and her commitment to uplifting marginalized communities. Her bio says she proudly embraces her identity as a queer and neurodivergent artist, and that she uses her platform to create a safe space for all to express themselves freely.

To date, CLAY has amassed more than 45 million streams across platforms and just wrapped up her “Waiting for God in the Garden” tour, which was her first full-headlining run across the U.S. with performances in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, New York, Nashville, Denver, and San Francisco, among other cities. She joined us from her home in LA.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.