Sean Dunnigan was the owner of Ollie's Pub in Cape Coral, FL. He was born in Middletown Connecticut and was “dragged against his will” to Florida by his parents in the early 80s. After graduating high school, Sean enlisted in the Navy, driven by a desire to explore the world. Following his service, he returned to Florida, where he settled down, married, and began a family.

After two decades of dedication at Costco, Sean embarked on a new venture in 2019 by establishing the punk venue Ollie's Pub. Ollie’s was one of the few venues in Southwest Florida that hosted live, original rock, metal, punk, and experimental concerts and events. Following a challenging 2020 and weathering the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Ollie's, unfortunately, had to make the difficult decision to close its doors in April of this year.

You can hear the edited broadcast version of Sean's episode below.

3SS-331-SEAN-DUNNIGAN [BROADCAST-FINAL]_for broadcast.mp3 Listen • 58:59

