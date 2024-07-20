Chuck Garfien is an Anchor and Reporter for NBC Sports-Chicago — he hosts White Sox Pre and Post-Game Live with Ozzie Guillén, Frank Thomas and other former White Sox players. He also writes for nbcsportschicago.com and hosts the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Chicago, Chuck was an anchor/reporter for Fox Sports Net in Denver. He was with ESPN for two years and was one of the original anchors on ESPNEWS. He was the Sports Director for two years at (WWJ-TV/WKBD-TV) the CBS and UPN affiliates in Detroit, and was a sports anchor/reporter for WABC-TV in New York City. And he was also a sports anchor/reporter at WHTM-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. His first on-air sportscasting job was at WPBN-TV in Traverse City, Michigan.

Chuck was born and raised in suburban Chicago and attended Homewood-Flossmoor High School where his broadcasting career truly began because he spent all four years there working for the school’s actual radio station, WHFH 88.5 FM and rose to be the station manager during his senior year.

He comes our way via his mom Nancy’s recommendation and joins us from his home in Chicago.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.