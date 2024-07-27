Missy Balsam is a yoga teacher, singer-songwriter and recording artist based in Naples, Florida. She began teaching yoga in 2007 after spending her 20s and 30s in a stressful, high-level sales and marketing career in New York City and Los Angeles, which she left behind and moved to Naples for a fresh start with her young son.

Alongside yoga, Missy began her music career by blending elements of alternative rock with Sanskrit mantras from the yogic tradition — what’s called kirtan — crafting her own high-energy, eclectic, and unique sound infused with empowering lyrics. Her 2016 debut studio album Revealed was called a "spiritual rocker" by Yoga Chicago magazine.

She’s toured nationally, performing her music at yoga and music festivals — and she’s also performed as lead vocalist with B432, a psychedelic rock band reminiscent of the Doors and Pink Floyd, with whom she released a 2020 live studio album called The Love Frequency Band.

During that same time, Missy also formed an 80s classic alternative/new wave cover band called The Love Cats, covering songs by Depeche Mode, The Cure, New Order, and many other popular bands from that era.

Lately, she’s been writing music and collaborating with episode number 323 guest Tim McGeary. They’ve put out five singles so far that can be found on all streaming platforms.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.