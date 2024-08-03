Courtney McNeil is museum director and chief curator at The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples. She’s an award-winning curator, art historian and museum leader with more than two decades of museum and gallery experience. Prior to joining Artis—Naples Courtney served 15 years in the curatorial department of Telfair Museums in Savannah, Georgia, ultimately holding the title of chief curator and deputy director for curatorial affairs.

At Telfair, she was responsible for overseeing all of the museum’s programmatic activities, including collections, exhibitions and education, at the organization’s three distinct sites.

Earlier in her career, Courtney held positions at Childs Gallery in Boston, where she specialized in American painting and works on paper, and in the publications department of The National Gallery, London.

She’s a native of Boston and holds a B.A. in English with a minor in art history from Georgetown University — and an M.A. in the history of art from The Courtauld Institute of Art in London.

