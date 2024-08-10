Mitchell Austin

Mitchell Austinis the Urban Design Manager at the City of Punta Gorda, where he is responsible for long range planning and capital projects planning and design. Since arriving on Aug. 16, 2004 — that's just three days after Hurricane Charley swept through Punta Gorda, devastating the community — Mitchell has focused on the art and science of urban place-making in Punta Gorda.

Drawing inspiration from the beautiful and historic small town setting on the southern shore of Charlotte Harbor, his bio says he’s worked to help Punta Gorda move closer to its goal of being the best place to live, work, and visit in Southwest Florida.

Mitchell is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Science from the College of Architecture in 2002. He received a Master of Public Administration from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2014. He’s father of two daughters Kyla, who’s 27 and Gwyneth, who’s 23.

In addition to his work at the City of Punta Gorda, Mitchell is also active in professional planning organizations including the Urban Land Institute, Congress for the New Urbanism, the Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association, and the Florida Planning and Zoning Association.

