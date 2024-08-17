Tara Lynn Rye is a musical artist and filmmaker from New Jersey who calls southwest Florida home these days. She spent time in New York City and Los Angeles honing her craft in film — she directed, produced, shot, and edited short films, documentaries and episodics. And she also spent time exploring what she describes as her “creative musical endeavors” in which she weaves her visual eye with her own songs and music videos.

Tara has played shows with her band at Rockwood Music Hall, the Peppermint Club, and the legendary Viper Room. You can find her music on Apple Music or Spotify. She released her song “Gator Country” in May of 2024 — along with an energetic music video — and she’s set to release her new single called "Whiskey's Drinking You" any day now. She describes it as a country song inspired by her time in Southwest Florida.

Tara is also a video producer and editor at WGCU Public Media.

