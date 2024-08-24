Jay Allison is an independent broadcast journalist and producer who has created hundreds of documentaries, essays, and special series for national and international broadcast, and has won virtually every major industry award for his productions and collaborations, including six Peabody Awards. He was the 1996 recipient of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding contributions to public radio, the industry’s highest honor.

Among his many projects, Jay is a host and producer of The Moth Radio Hour, which received the 2010 Peabody Award. It's broadcast Monday nights at 9:00 and Saturday evenings at 6:00 on WGCU. He was also the host, curator, and producer of This I Believe on NPR, and is co-editor of the bestselling books based on the series.

Jay's work has aired often on NPR’s All Things Considered and Morning Edition, This American Life, and other national programs.

He was co-producer of Lost & Found Sound, The Sonic Memorial Project , and Hidden Kitchens (with the Kitchen Sisters), The Miles Davis Radio Project (with Steve Rowland & Quincy Troupe), The Disability History Project (with Laurie Block), Stories from the Heart of the Land (with Emily Botein), and many other series, including Life Stories (with Christina Egloff), a project which gives tape recorders to citizens and supports them in telling about their own lives.

And besides his radio production work, Jay is the Executive Director of Atlantic Public Media (APM), a non-profit organization he founded to create WCAI, WNAN & WZAI, a public radio service for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, in collaboration with WGBH-Boston. Its three stations broadcast from Woods Hole, Massachusetts where Allison and his family live.

Locally, Allison hosts a weekly 4-hour “documentary DJ” program called Arts & Ideas, and has developed new techniques for using the interstitial time during the broadcast day with concepts like “Sonic IDs,” which have been emulated by public radio stations around the country.

Jay is also a founder of the Association of Independents in Radio and founder of The Public Radio Exchange (PRX) which he created with the Station Resource Group; and Transom.org. Transom is a website known for bringing new voices and stories to public radio and is the first ever to win the coveted Peabody for broadcasting. PRX was a recipient of the MacArthur Foundation’s “Genius Organization” Award.

He also worked as a solo-crew–shooter, reporter, and producer for ABC News Nightline and Ted Koppel called him “a journalist in the finest tradition.”

Allison’s essays have appeared in the New York Times Magazine and other publications. He has taught journalism and audio production around the United States and overseas, and is a popular speaker on school and college campuses, known for his lectures on citizen participation in public media and community-building through the power of shared story.

Before coming to broadcasting, Jay was a theatre director, running a storefront theatre in Washington, DC and working with experimental theatres in New York City in the early 1970s. He holds a degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and studied at the National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Memorial Theatre and with the Russian director Zinovy Korogodsky in Leningrad during a year in Europe on a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship.

