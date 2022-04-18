Baldcypress trees are well known for their ability to grow in standing water as well as on dry land. They are also known for their longevity – many living to more than 300 years, some reaching the venerable age of 2000 years. Such old trees are often giants, rivaling their relatives, the redwoods and sequoias of California. The wood of Baldcypress is exceptionally resistant to fungal decay and insect damage – making it a good wood to use for outdoor projects. Baldcypress bark is somewhat “stringy” and loose ends of bark often extend from the trunk. Birds often grab the loose ends, and pull long thin strips off to use as a soft, durable lining for their nests.