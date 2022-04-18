© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Screen Shot 2020-08-26 at 2.39.34 PM.png
With the Wild Things

Baldcypress

Published April 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
Baldcypress newly emerged needles showing their feather-like arrangement on a short green stem, Corkscrew, 2020-03-07, JAJ_1300.JPG
JEROME JACKSON
/

Baldcypress trees are well known for their ability to grow in standing water as well as on dry land. They are also known for their longevity – many living to more than 300 years, some reaching the venerable age of 2000 years. Such old trees are often giants, rivaling their relatives, the redwoods and sequoias of California. The wood of Baldcypress is exceptionally resistant to fungal decay and insect damage – making it a good wood to use for outdoor projects. Baldcypress bark is somewhat “stringy” and loose ends of bark often extend from the trunk. Birds often grab the loose ends, and pull long thin strips off to use as a soft, durable lining for their nests.

With the Wild Things