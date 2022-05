Casuarina refers to a group of tree species native to Australia and named after an Australian bird – the Cassowary – because their needles bear some resemblance to Cassowary’s feathers. They are fast growing, evergreen, salt tolerant, and -- at least in Australia – are used as a source of lumber. Three species of Casuarina have been introduced to Florida. The first and most abundant, Casuarina equisetifolia) was introduced in 1887, the others shortly after that.