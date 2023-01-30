Florida Softshell Turtle

The Florida Soft-shelled Turtle is found throughout Florida in freshwater in calm or relatively calm ponds, lakes, and canals that have a relatively sandy bottom. Males are much smaller than females. The male’s smaller size allows him to be more maneuverable. The female’s much larger size accommodates the large eggs that she lays. With her strong hind legs she alone digs a nesting hole, lays her eggs in the hole, and fills it in – without ever looking back. A broad band of tubercles, scale-like structures, occurs along the front edge of the Florida Soft-shelled Turtle’s carapace, distinguishing it from other soft-shelled turtles.