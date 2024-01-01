Aligator Flag

Alligator Flag is a very large herbaceous plant that is common at the shallow water edges of south Florida ponds streams, and roadside ditches. It can be found year round and blooms primarily from early summer through the fall – then dies back to a great extent in mid-winter to emerge again in early spring. This native plant provides food, shelter, and often nesting sites for a great diversity of wildlife that can often be viewed from shore or from boardwalks such as at Corkscrew Audubon Sanctuary, Six-mile-Cypress Slough Preserve, and many other sites in south Florida.