Riders on the Wind

Movements of plants and animals differ tremendously and involve adaptations that vary from species to species depending on needs ranging from food sources, climate, mate availability, predator presence, basic physical characteristics, and multiple combinations of such factors. Survival of species, however, involves the ability to move and occupy new habitats and changing climatic conditions. In this week’s Wild Things I discuss a wide range of creatures and the way in which they are adapted to move as needed through their world – and ours.