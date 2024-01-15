© 2024 WGCU News
With The Wild Things
With the Wild Things

Riders on the Wind

authorBy Dr. Jerry Jackson
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

Movements of plants and animals differ tremendously and involve adaptations that vary from species to species depending on needs ranging from food sources, climate, mate availability, predator presence, basic physical characteristics, and multiple combinations of such factors. Survival of species, however, involves the ability to move and occupy new habitats and changing climatic conditions. In this week’s Wild Things I discuss a wide range of creatures and the way in which they are adapted to move as needed through their world – and ours.

Dr. Jerry Jackson
