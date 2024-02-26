Ospreys -- sometimes known as “fish hawks” -- are in a family separate from other hawks and eagles, thus only distantly related to them. As a result of their preferred diet of fishes, they are intimately associated with rivers, streams, lakes, and coastal waters of the world’s oceans. Their food and habitat preferences, have made them intimately associated with humans and Ospreys are found on every continent except Antarctica. Osprey nests are large and sturdy as a result of use of large sticks that build a sturdy frame.

The nest center is a bowl-like depression that is lined with grasses and other fine, softer material. Once constructed, if successful, the nest may be refurbished and used year-after-year. A female is larger than a male and the she stays at the nest to incubate eggs and care for young. The male brings her food and often just drops it in the nest for her and their chicks.

Unlike the larger Bald Eagle, Ospreys have a dark stripe from the bill to the back of the head that functions in reducing impacts of reflections of light from the water. Ospreys also have a dark brown tail that is only partially covered from beneath by smaller white feathers. Adult Bald Eagles have a white tail. In flight, an Osprey shows black wing tips and black at the bend of the wing. Black pigment reduces wear on those feathers. Ospreys and Bald Eagles both eat fish and thus are competitors. Rarely each may steal a fish from the other.