With the Wild Things

Gumbo Limbo

By Dr. Jerry Jackson
Published March 4, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

Gumbo Limbo trees are native, commonly seen in south Florida, and easily recognized by their smooth, but peeling red bark – perhaps their defining characteristic. That peeling red bark has given them the another common name: “tourist tree” because it readily reminds one of the skin of a tourist (or local) who has been out in the sun too long. These are hardy trees that occur naturally from south Florida to the Caribbean, Mexico, and northern South America. They their stout trunk and spreading branches also make them a favorite for landscaping, but be aware that their roots are shallow, spreading, and can push up sidewalks and driveways. On this week’s Wild Things I’ll discuss more of Gumbo Limbo’s good and bad characteristics and its links to human culture.

With the Wild Things
Dr. Jerry Jackson
