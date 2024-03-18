Mocking Birds

The Northern Mockingbird was long ago selected by school children as Florida’s State bird. That’s not a surprising choice because mockingbirds are conspicuous – both visually and vocally in our yards and parks. Because its diet includes a diversity of insects, spiders, small lizards, and other small animals – as well as a diversity of fruits – our mockingbird is particularly conspicuous. It hunts mostly in open patches of short vegetation – such as our lawns -- and perches in the open to sing. In either situation it often holds its long tail upright, thus minimizing the chances for a predator to successfully attack it from behind. Among its other unique behaviors a Northern Mockingbird regularly flicks its wings open and closed as it moves slowly across open areas. The wings have a large white area both above and below – and when the wings are flicked, the white flash often causes nearby insects to move away – and its wing-flashing provides an opportunity for the mockingbird to seize a meal.