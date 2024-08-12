Precatory Bean is an invasive exotic plant native to Asia and humans have introduced it around the world – perhaps initially by missionaries who valued its hard, bright red seeds for making rosaries – hence the plant’s other common name – Rosary Pea. The shiny red seeds with a black cap at one side were not only valued for making rosaries, but also for making decorative necklaces and earrings. Such rosary pea jewelry is often sold to tourists. The jewelry can be beautiful, but a child carried by a person wearing such jewelry may be attracted by the bright color and chew on it. The seeds can be lethal. An intact seed swallowed is likely to pass through a human digestive tract without harm, but a seed pierced for inclusion in jewelry might release some of its toxins.