© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
With The Wild Things
With the Wild Things

Roseate Spoonbill

By Dr. Jerry Jackson
Published August 26, 2024 at 7:20 AM EDT

The Roseate Spoonbill -- once seen – you’ll never forget. It’s a two-and-a-half-foot-plus bird that, as an adult, is mostly pink, but also with splashes of red, an orange-buff tail, and a gray-green head. But that’s not all! It also has a stout, long, bill that is tipped with what appears like the bowl of a spoon. But it’s not a spoon. It’s more like a flattened spoon that opens and closes fast like some large paper clips. That “spoon” – which gave the bird its name – is not present on a hatchling chick. But it very quickly develops as the nestling begins to grow. In a sense it’s more like a catcher’s mitt on a strong, fast-closing, hand. A spoonbill walks slowly through shallow water swinging its highly sensitive “spoon” from side-to-side – then, when it senses potential food, the broad spoon opens to quickly and easily capture it.

Tags
With the Wild Things environmentalWGCU News
Dr. Jerry Jackson
See stories by Dr. Jerry Jackson