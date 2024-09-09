Wedelia is a yellow daisy-like flower that grows close to the ground and is native to Mexico, parts of the Caribbean, and parts of northern South America. It is easily identified by the “W” that occurs at the tip of each petal. At least by the 1930s Wedelia was being introduced to Florida as a ground cover. More recently it has been designated as an “invasive exotic” by the State of Florida – a plant that displaces native plants in the state, although its eradication is not at all likely and, indeed, it is still often deemed desirable because of the beauty of its flowers and its ability to provide vegetation to cover bare areas. What hasn’t been considered is the role this plant plays in the lives of many other species. That is often positive. Wedelia blooms year round and is a source of food for many species of native butterflies, at least one moth, and several bees and flies (including honeybees which are also exotic, having been introduced from Europe.

The one moth that I have seen repeatedly on Wedelia – during the day – is the Orange-Spotted Flower Moth – a beautiful moth with orange-and-black wings that seems to blend in well when on a Wedelia flower.