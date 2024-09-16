Muscovy Duck

Muscovy Ducks are so used to humans that we can learn close at hand from their wild ways in our environment about behaviors and characteristics often shared with other duck species. For example, ducklings often follow behind their mother single file and close together. As shown in photos, each duckling usually has two white spots on its rump. Those may serve as false “eyes”. Predators normally attack from behind to avoid potential injury from prey. The false “eyes” on the rump of ducklings may thus reduce the potential for attack. Swimming single file and close to the parent likely also contributes to duckling safety. Viewed from behind, the group may initially appear to be a single, larger, potentially more dangerous animal such as an otter.