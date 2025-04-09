© 2025 WGCU News
Amanpour and Company

April 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7197 | 55m 18s

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales on Trump and "the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation." The mother of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel speaks out. Loyola Law Professor Justin Levitt on why Trump's recent executive order regarding voting is both illegal and unconstitutional. A look back at Christiane's 2022 conversation with "Operation Mincemeat" author Ben Macintyre.

Aired: 03/31/25
Extras
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
Held by ICE for 12 Days Over Visa Renewal, Canadian Actress Tells Her Story
Jasmine Mooney joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7203 | 18:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2025
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Episode: S2025 E7203 | 55:47
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
“Putting Americans at Risk:” Fmr. CDC Dir. on RFK Jr.’s Public Health Cuts
Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC, discusses national health crises and funding cuts.
Clip: S2025 E7202 | 17:57
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2025
Gregg Nunziata; Jan Egeland; Dr. Tom Frieden
Episode: S2025 E7202 | 55:47
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
“The Gen X Career Meltdown:” What Happens When Your Job Becomes Obsolete?
Steven Kurutz joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7201 | 17:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2025
Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers; Nate Blouin; Ece Temelkuran; Steven Kurutz
Episode: S2025 E7201 | 55:47
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
The Democratic Brand Is “Toxic,” Says Rahm Emanuel
Rahm Emanuel discusses the future of the Democratic Party.
Clip: S2025 E7200 | 18:02
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2025
Sanna Marin; Juan Manuel Santos; Tom Basden; Tim Key; Rahm Emanuel
Episode: S2025 E7200 | 55:41
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
“I’m Not Scared:” Jeffrey Goldberg on Potential Backlash After Signal Leak
Jeffrey Goldberg joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7199 | 18:20
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2025
Annalena Baerbock; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E7199 | 55:47
