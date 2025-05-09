© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

April 30, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7218 | 55m 47s

David J. Bier, Director of Immigration Studies at the Cato institute, evaluates Trump's immigration policies. Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi join the program for their first joint interview since their release from Iranian Prison. Presidential historian Timothy Naftali places the fist 100 days of Trump's presidency in context.

Aired: 04/29/25
Extras
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
NYT Reporter on Trump’s Crypto Empire: “No Precedent in Modern U.S. History”
NYT reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses Donald Trump's crypto firm.
Clip: S2025 E7225 | 17:54
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 17:07
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Detained Tufts Student Is a “Political Prisoner”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7224 | 17:07
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Higher Prices and Empty Shelves: The Effects of the U.S.-China Trade War
NYT reporter Ana Swanson discusses the impact of Trump's tariffs.
Clip: S2025 E7223 | 17:49
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Catherine Coleman Flowers on the Future of Environmental Justice Under Trump
Catherine Coleman Flowers joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7222 | 18:07
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: “DOJ Is Bleeding Out Its Credibility Very Quickly”
Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou talks changes at the DOJ and other legal fights under Trump.
Clip: S2025 E7221 | 18:09
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2025
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Episode: S2025 E7220 | 55:19
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Episode: S2025 E7219 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2025
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Episode: S2025 E7217 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2025
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman
Episode: S2025 E7216 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7215 | 55:47