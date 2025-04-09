© 2025 WGCU News
Amanpour and Company

April 4, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7200 | 55m 41s

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos react to Trump's tariffs. Actors Tom Basden and Tim Key discuss their new movie "The Ballad of Wallis Island." Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel discusses how the Democratic Party can claw its way back.

Aired: 04/03/25
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
Held by ICE for 12 Days Over Visa Renewal, Canadian Actress Tells Her Story
Jasmine Mooney joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7203 | 18:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2025
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Episode: S2025 E7203 | 55:47
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
“Putting Americans at Risk:” Fmr. CDC Dir. on RFK Jr.’s Public Health Cuts
Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC, discusses national health crises and funding cuts.
Clip: S2025 E7202 | 17:57
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2025
Gregg Nunziata; Jan Egeland; Dr. Tom Frieden
Episode: S2025 E7202 | 55:47
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
“The Gen X Career Meltdown:” What Happens When Your Job Becomes Obsolete?
Steven Kurutz joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7201 | 17:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2025
Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers; Nate Blouin; Ece Temelkuran; Steven Kurutz
Episode: S2025 E7201 | 55:47
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
The Democratic Brand Is “Toxic,” Says Rahm Emanuel
Rahm Emanuel discusses the future of the Democratic Party.
Clip: S2025 E7200 | 18:02
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
“I’m Not Scared:” Jeffrey Goldberg on Potential Backlash After Signal Leak
Jeffrey Goldberg joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7199 | 18:20
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2025
Annalena Baerbock; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E7199 | 55:47
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Harvard Historian Responds to Trump’s Order Targeting the Smithsonian
Tiya A. Miles discusses the Trump administration's targeting of the Smithsonian Museum.
Clip: S2025 E7198 | 17:51
