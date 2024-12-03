© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

December 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7111 | 55m 27s

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the coming Trump presidency and what it may mean for America's relationships in Asia. Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Cohen evaluates the potential impact of Trump's cabinet nominations. Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes on their revival of “Our Town” on Broadway.

Aired: 12/01/24
Extras
Watch 5:57
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. South Korean FM on Pres. Yoon's Now Reversed Declaration of Martial Law
Former FM of South Korea Kyung-wha Kang discusses the President's declaration of Martial Law.
Clip: S2024 E7112 | 5:57
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2024
Kenneth Choi; Angela Merkel; Kyung-wah Kang
Episode: S2024 E7112 | 55:27
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and Kenny Leon on Broadway’s “Our Town”
Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and Kenny Leon join the show.
Clip: S2024 E7111 | 18:23
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2024
Jared Polis; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E7108 | 55:45
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
America’s Obesity Crisis: Dr. Explains Problem Plaguing 75% of U.S. Adults
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford discusses America's obesity epidemic.
Clip: S2024 E7107 | 18:10
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2024
Elias Bou Saab; Sharon Horgan; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2024 E7107 | 55:44
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Forest Fires in the Northeast? The New Realities of Climate Change
John Vaillant joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7106 | 17:57
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2024
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2024 E7106 | 55:39
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Making The Case For Trump’s Tariffs
Conservative economist Oren Cass offers his thoughts on President-elect Trump's economic plans.
Clip: S2024 E7105 | 18:05
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2024
Laila El-Haddad; Scott Avett; Seth Avett; John Gallagher Jr.; Oren Cass
Episode: S2024 E7105 | 55:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2024
Kenneth Choi; Angela Merkel; Kyung-wah Kang
Episode: S2024 E7112 | 55:27
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7110 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7109 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2024
Jared Polis; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E7108 | 55:45
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2024
Elias Bou Saab; Sharon Horgan; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2024 E7107 | 55:44
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2024
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2024 E7106 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2024
Laila El-Haddad; Scott Avett; Seth Avett; John Gallagher Jr.; Oren Cass
Episode: S2024 E7105 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2024
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Episode: S2024 E7104 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E7102 | 55:47