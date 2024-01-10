© 2025 WGCU News
Amanpour and Company

January 8, 2024

Season 2025 Episode 7138 | 55m 45s

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas discusses current domestic threats including terrorism and raging wildfires. Ibrahim Nash'at documents the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban rule after America's departure in 2021 in his documentary "Hollywoodgate." Sommelier Yannick Benjamin explains the devastating impact lack of healthcare access can have in the restaurant industry.

Aired: 01/07/25
Watch 16:51
Amanpour and Company
Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale on Trump, Musk, and a New Vision for America
Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discusses the incoming Trump administration.
Clip: S2025 E7140 | 16:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Episode: S2025 E7140 | 55:50
Watch 16:56
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Jimmy Carter’s Biographer: “He Was A Prophet in the Wilderness”
Kai Bird joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7139 | 16:56
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2025
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Episode: S2025 E7139 | 55:23
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
How Healthcare Woes Forced One of New York’s Top Restaurants to Close
Yannick Benjamin shares the story of his restaurant, Contento.
Clip: S2025 E7138 | 17:44
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Terrorism in New Orleans and the Threat of a Rebounding ISIS
Bruce Hoffman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7137 | 18:19
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2024
Stuart Eizenstat; Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar; Bruce Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7137 | 55:23
Watch 17:14
Amanpour and Company
Fmr Capitol Police Officer on Trump & Jan 6: “There’s Been No Accountability”
Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn discusses January 6th anniversary.
Clip: S2025 E7136 | 17:14
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2025
David Petraeus; Catherine McKenna; Harry Dunn
Episode: S2025 E7136 | 55:47
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
The Rise of Crypto and What Donald Trump Has to Do with It
Charlie Warzel joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7125 | 17:40
