Amanpour and Company

May 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7219 | 55m 44s

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko discusses the minerals deal agreed upon by the US and Ukraine. Dr. Samer Attar, a US surgeon, describes what he saw recently in Gaza. Isabel Allende tells the story of a female war reporter covering Chile's civil war in her book "My Name is Emilia del Valle." Higher ed reporter Douglas Belkin explains how some colleges are attempting to resist pressure from Trump.

Aired: 04/30/25
