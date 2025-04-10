© 2025 WGCU News
Nature

Hummingbirds of Hollywood

Season 43 Episode 13

Amid the glamour of Hollywood, a woman finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in profound acts of kindness.

Aired: 05/06/25
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, The Hite Foundation, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Ruth Mary Einhorn, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
