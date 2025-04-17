© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 107 | 57m 46s

April 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/16/25 | Expires: 05/17/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace and unity in Sunday address
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Gaza and Ukraine in his first Sunday address as pontiff
Clip: S2025 E131 | 5:26
Watch 2:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hamas says it will release hostage Edan Alexander
News Wrap: Hamas says it will release hostage Edan Alexander
Clip: S2025 E131 | 2:45
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
‘Catastrophic’ conditions in Gaza under Israeli blockade
‘Catastrophic’ conditions in Gaza as Israeli blockade enters third month, aid group says
Clip: S2025 E131 | 4:23
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
One woman’s mission to help save cheetahs from extinction
One woman’s mission to help save cheetahs from extinction
Clip: S2025 E131 | 5:30
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
‘Four Mothers’ shares worldwide experiences of parenthood
New book ‘Four Mothers’ explores the first year of parenthood around the world
Clip: S2025 E131 | 5:32
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Tensions remain high in India and Pakistan after ceasefire
Tensions remain high in India and Pakistan after apparent breaches to ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E130 | 5:16
Watch 3:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: European leaders push Russia for full ceasefire
News Wrap: European leaders push Russia for full ceasefire in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E130 | 3:16
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Hackers leak to press details of Trump deportation flights
Hackers leak to press passenger details of Trump deportation flights
Clip: S2025 E130 | 4:31
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
How little of the deep seafloor humans have ever seen
Humans have seen a tiny fraction of the deep sea. Researchers are trying to change that
Clip: S2025 E130 | 5:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E130 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E128 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E126 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E123 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E122 | 56:45