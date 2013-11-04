SJC BOXING GALLERY

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

“Home Of Champions” is written on the threshold of the gym. The boxers have to walk over the words as they enter the gym. The documentary, "Worth the Fight," produced by nine-time Emmy Award winner John Biffar, was one of the featured films of the Fort Myers Film Festival. One week later, May 26th, they held a celebration and public showing of the documentary at the SJC Boxing Gym, in Fort Myers. SJC Boxing recently celebrated 34 years in Fort Myers and are working on the Legacy Trust Fund, which will enable SJC Boxing, the Mentor Program and the FBHOF Museum to remain a permanent part of Southwest Florida. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)