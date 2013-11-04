SJC BOXING GALLERY

16 Images
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
Steve Canton, president of SJC Boxing, said a few words as he kicked off the evening. The documentary, "Worth the Fight," produced by nine-time Emmy Award winner John Biffar, was one of the featured films of the Fort Myers Film Festival. One week later, May 26th, they held a celebration and public showing of the documentary at the SJC Boxing Gym, in Fort Myers. SJC Boxing recently celebrated 34 years in Fort Myers and are working on the Legacy Trust Fund, which will enable SJC Boxing, the Mentor Program and the FBHOF Museum to remain a permanent part of Southwest Florida. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
Mario Nunez, fighter at the gym, watches from inside the ring.
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
Professional Boxer Oscar Montilla, handed out awards of people who inspired him. Cape Coral teacher, Jackie Allen, was the first recipient.
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
Steve Canton, president of SJC Boxing, and film maker, John Biffar, share a laugh as Biffar said a few words before the documentary was played.
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
Professional Boxer Oscar Montilla, handed out awards of people who inspired him. Steve Canton, president of SJC Boxing, was his last recipient.
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
John P. Fernandez, trainer at the gym, helps a fighter out of his gloves after sparing.
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
"Home Of Champions" is written on the threshold of the gym. The boxers have to walk over the words as they enter the gym.
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM
Dylan Madina, 9 years old Lehigh, has been boxing for the past three years and wants to be a professional boxer.
WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

WGCUSJCBoxingClub06052023AM

