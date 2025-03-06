Fencing academy celebrates 50th anniversary with free lessons

The Southwest Florida Fencing Academy in Fort Myers is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week with free lessons for anyone interested in learning how to swordfight.

"Fencing is like a physical game of chess. It's definitely different to any other sport," said Mike Rogers, vice president at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Fencing coach Mike Rogers fits a mask on a new fencer at their practice at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Fort Myers. The academy is celebrating 50 years in Southwest Florida with a week of free classes that are open to the public. The academy has a coach that is a two-time Olympian and a coach that was on the British national team.

He’s taught fencing for over 15 years, and says that the sport tends to experience a spike of popularity around when the Olympic Games air.

“They see it on TV and they're like, Wow, this is so exciting and so fun. And who doesn't want to hit people with swords? You know, you can hit people with swords and not go to jail. So, I mean, that's about as perfect as it can be,” Rogers said.

But it’s not just the element of high-speed combat that draws in fencers. Coach Bianca Dunkle says that many fencers find a sense of community in the sport.

“A lot of our kids are homeschooled or have alternative education paths, and so this is kind of that space for them to be, like, young and having fun and also exercising and doing all of those fun things.”

Dunkle also says that while fencing might seem like an expensive sport, the academy and fencing community in Southwest Florida are happy to help in defraying costs.

"So you’re like, hey, I want to get into fencing. I can't afford it. That's fantastic. Please come anyway. Like, we are happy to write your scholarship and like, make sure that it is accessible for you and for your needs."

1 of 6 — 030425 aiw fencing 003.jpg Siblings Dexter and Riley practice fencing at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Fort Myers. The academy is celebrating 50 years in Southwest Florida with a week of free classes that are open to the public. The academy has a coach that is a two-time Olympian and a coach that was on the British national team. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 6 — 030425 aiw fencing 006.jpg Fencing coach Mike Rogers instructs students at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Fort Myers. The academy is celebrating 50 years in Southwest Florida with a week of free classes that are open to the public. The academy has a coach that is a two-time Olympian and a coach that was on the British national team. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 6 — 030425 aiw fencing 005.jpg River Benders, 5, fences with Cheyenne Benders, 4, during an intro to fencing class at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Fort Myers. The academy is celebrating 50 years in Southwest Florida with a week of free classes that are open to the public. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 6 — 030425 aiw fencing 004.jpg Fencing coach Mike Rogers explains the different weapons used for fencing at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Fort Myers. The academy is celebrating 50 years in Southwest Florida with a week of free classes that are open to the public. The academy has a coach that is a two-time Olympian and a coach that was on the British national team. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 6 — 030425 aiw fencing 001.jpg Experienced and new fencers practice at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Fort Myers. The academy is celebrating 50 years in Southwest Florida with a week of free classes that are open to the public. The academy has a coach that is a two-time Olympian and a coach that was on the British national team. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 6 — 030425 aiw fencing 002.jpg Fencing coach Mike Rogers fits a mask on a new fencer at their practice at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Fort Myers. The academy is celebrating 50 years in Southwest Florida with a week of free classes that are open to the public. The academy has a coach that is a two-time Olympian and a coach that was on the British national team. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

The free fencing classes are as follows:

Thursday, March 6: 5 - 6 p.m. Mini-Fence for ages 4-8, and 6 - 7 p.m., Ladies Night for females 9+

Friday, March 7: 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., Homeschool Intro for 9+ years, and 6 - 7 p.m., Fencing Intro for 9+ years

Saturday, March 8: 10 - 11 a.m., Fencing Intro for 9+ years, 1 - 2 p.m., Fencing Intro for 55+ years, 6 - 9 p.m., free party.

