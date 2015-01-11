StoryCorps in Southwest Florida

WGCUStoryCorpsMobile021224AM

Franchesca Peña secures the Airstream in the parking lot of the Alliance of the Arts in Fort Myers after it was delivered. Patrick Mcnameeking helped with setting up the site. The big, silver StoryCorps Airstream rolled into Southwest Florida, Monday evening, February 12, 2024, and is ready to start the conversations rolling. Founded in 2003 as an independent nonprofit, the StoryCorps team has helped thousands of people have meaningful conversations about their lives. Most of which are collected in the U.S. Library of Congress and in their own online archive. The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is set up at The Alliance for the Arts along McGregor Boulevard starting now through March 15. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)