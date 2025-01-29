2025 Legislative Session

Florida's Legislature passed a controversial package of immigration measures late Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized as inadequate, but a procedural maneuver might mean the governor won't be able to veto it immediately until President Donald Trump has a chance to weigh in.The Senate passed its version of the bill 21-16. Six Republicans joined every Democrat in the chamber to oppose it. In the House, it passed 82-30.Ahead of the final vote in the Capitol, DeSantis derided the Legislature’s effort as “weak, weak, weak,” signaling a possible veto.