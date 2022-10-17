Search Query
Show Search
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
© 2022 WGCU News
Menu
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM News Stream
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM Classical
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-HD Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
Catholic Charities
Lee County School District’s mental health staff help students reintegrate as schools reopen
John Davis
As public schools in Lee County begin reopening this week for the first time since Hurricane Ian, the district’s counseling and mental health services teams are working to help students and staff reintegrate.
Listen
•
1:48