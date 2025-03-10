© 2025 WGCU News
  • Many areas across Southwest Florida, including Charlotte County, have been impacted by Hurricane Debby.
    Hurricane Recovery
    FDEM hosts Elevate Florida program assistance sessions in Englewood March 19-21
    WGCU Staff
    The Florida Division of Emergency Management will host a series of application assistance sessions for Elevate Florida, a statewide residential mitigation program designed to protect homes and communities from natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.Elevate Florida representatives will be available at Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road in Englewood, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 19-21. Residents can learn about the program’s eligibility requirements, types of projects available, and receive assistance with their applications. Elevate Florida educational presentations will take place daily at noon and 5 p.m.