The Florida Division of Emergency Management will host a series of application assistance sessions for Elevate Florida, a statewide residential mitigation program designed to protect homes and communities from natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.Elevate Florida representatives will be available at Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road in Englewood, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 19-21. Residents can learn about the program’s eligibility requirements, types of projects available, and receive assistance with their applications. Elevate Florida educational presentations will take place daily at noon and 5 p.m.