Garbage Collection

Lots of trash — collection — news from Lee County:Beginning Monday, April 29, residents of the City of Bonita Springs and the Town of Fort Myers Beach only have to put their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb once a week. And:Village of Estero residents may safely and responsibly dispose of household chemical waste (HCW) such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals on Wednesday, April 17. The collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Estero Community Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.