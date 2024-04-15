© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Garbage Collection

  • The City of Bonita Springs and Town of Fort Myers Beach are moving to single-day collections with garbage, recycling and yard waste to be collected on the same day.
    Government & Politics
    Lee County trash talk: Single day pick-ups expanded; household chemical waste collection event
    WGCU Staff
    Lots of trash — collection — news from Lee County:Beginning Monday, April 29, residents of the City of Bonita Springs and the Town of Fort Myers Beach only have to put their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb once a week. And:Village of Estero residents may safely and responsibly dispose of household chemical waste (HCW) such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals on Wednesday, April 17. The collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Estero Community Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.