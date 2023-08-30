Search Query
Show Search
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
© 2023 WGCU News
Menu
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM News Stream
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM Classical
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-HD Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
Island Park
Weather
Flooding from Hurricane Idalia brings some people dreaded reminders of Ian
Mike Walcher
Flooding in the Island Park community in South Fort Myers brought back bad memories for some people. Just 11 months ago, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian devastated many Island Park homes. Early Wednesday morning some people feared a repeat.