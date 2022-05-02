I am the former general manager of WGCU Public Media and one of the relatively few people who know the debt of gratitude Southwest Florida owes Julie Glenn. In early September 2017, I asked Julie to assume the responsibilities of interim news director of WGCU-FM. The news director at that time, having accepted another position, was headed to a meeting out of state. In any other circumstance appointing an interim replacement would not have been so urgent but in this case we had Hurricane Irma, then a category 4 storm, making a beeline for a Marco Island landfall only days away.