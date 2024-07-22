-
Political Analysis: President Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race. What’s next for Florida Democrats?President Joe Biden announced, Sunday, he’s dropping out of the presidential race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, instead. We get reaction and explore what’s next for the Democratic party in a conversation with Founding Director of the Institute for Youth and Justice Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D., and Interim Chair of the Democratic Party of Lee County, Jim Rosinus.