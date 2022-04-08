Most folks know Lin-Manuel Miranda as the creator of the 2015 Broadway smash Hamilton, which won 11 Tony Awards. When the show came to the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall for a two-week run in 2020, the demand for tickets was so great that the producer held a lottery two days prior to each performance where lucky theater-goers could win a ticket for the rock-vottom price of just $10. And now, Will Prather and Prather Entertainment have brought another of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hits to Southwest Florida - In the Heights. And WGCU's Tom Hall predicts this one is going to play to sold out audiences too.

