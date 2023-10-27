Search Query
Melody Lane Theatre
Arts & Culture
Melody Lane's 'Mean Girls' boasts great singing, modern score and Tina Fey's distinctive dialogue
Tom Hall
Melody Lane Theatre in Cape Coral is producing a limited run of Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" this weekend only. Featuring a youthful cast of tomorrow's stars, the musical features tremendous vocals, a modern score and timely message.
